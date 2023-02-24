 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Air India to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots in 2023 

Air India will hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023, the Tata Group-led airline announced on Friday as it adds new aircraft to its fleet. The announcement comes less than a fortnight after Air India signed mega deals with Airbus SE and Boeing to supply 470 aircraft. More here.

Ashok Leyland's Shenu Agarwal: Will direct investments more on alternative fuel vehicles 

Ashok Leyland, which is owned by the Hinduja Group, is the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, after Tata Motors. The Chennai-based bus and truck manufacturer is expanding aggressively in the light-duty and electric-vehicle segments. More here.