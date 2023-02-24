Air India to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots in 2023

Air India will hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023, the Tata Group-led airline announced on Friday as it adds new aircraft to its fleet. The announcement comes less than a fortnight after Air India signed mega deals with Airbus SE and Boeing to supply 470 aircraft. More here.

Ashok Leyland's Shenu Agarwal: Will direct investments more on alternative fuel vehicles

Ashok Leyland, which is owned by the Hinduja Group, is the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, after Tata Motors. The Chennai-based bus and truck manufacturer is expanding aggressively in the light-duty and electric-vehicle segments. More here.

Moneycontrol News