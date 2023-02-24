A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Air India to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots in 2023

Air India will hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023, the Tata Group-led airline announced on Friday as it adds new aircraft to its fleet. The announcement comes less than a fortnight after Air India signed mega deals with Airbus SE and Boeing to supply 470 aircraft. More here.

Ashok Leyland's Shenu Agarwal: Will direct investments more on alternative fuel vehicles

Ashok Leyland, which is owned by the Hinduja Group, is the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, after Tata Motors. The Chennai-based bus and truck manufacturer is expanding aggressively in the light-duty and electric-vehicle segments. More here.

Narayana Murthy’s advice to youngsters: No WFH or moonlighting

"Please don't fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to the office three days in a week," the tech leader said. Work modes have become a divisive topic in the COVID-19 era. With infections waning, many employers are mandating a return to offices. More here

Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs, according to a memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters. More here.

SEBI wants to bolt the exit door for REITs/InvITs' sponsors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed that a sponsor of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) should hold a certain percentage of the total unit capital in the vehicle "at all points in time". More here.

PVR launches 11-screen multiplex in Lucknow

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd on February 24 announced the launch of an 11-screen multiplex in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. More here.

Reliance Retail opens first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, on February 24 opened its first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai, a few months after signing a long-term franchise agreement with the American firm to bring its products to India. More here.