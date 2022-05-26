English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Govt calls off current EoI process for BPCL disinvestment

    The government on May 26 said it has called off the current process for inviting expression of interests (EOIs) for the strategic disinvestment of the state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The government will decide on the divestment process in due course, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said, adding that the majority of BPCL suitors expressed their inability to continue.

    Moody's lowers India GDP growth forecast for this year

    Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has lowered its growth forecast for India for the current calendar year by 30 basis points from 9.1 percent to 8.8 percent. For the next year, the agency has retained its forecast of 5.4 percent.

    Singtel to sell 2-4% stake in Bharti Airtel to Sunil Mittal family

    Singapore-based telecom firm Singtel is in talks with Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal to sell its 2-4 percent stake in the company, according to a source. As per market capitalisation, Singtel will be able to generate close to Rs 7,500 crore on sale of its 2 per cent stake.

    Hindalco Q4 Results: Consolidated profit doubles to Rs 3,851 crore

    Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco), on May 26, reported a 100 percent rise in its consolidated net profit of Rs 3,851 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1,928 crore recorded a year ago. The record profitability can be attributed not just to strong macros, but also to consistent focus on operational excellence and cost optimization, said Managing Director Satish Pai.

    IndiGo’s losses in last quarter of FY22 widen on higher fuel costs and rising COVID-19 cases

    India’s biggest airline IndiGo reported a loss of Rs 6,161.84 crore for FY22, with the January-to-March quarter recording a loss of Rs 1,681.79 crore. IndiGo did better in terms of Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) deployed, revenue and Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (RASK) but the high cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has virtually wiped out any benefit. The January-to-March quarter saw a reduction of 11 percent in ASK as the country saw an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

    No clarity on how Vistara and Air India will move forward: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

    In a wide-ranging interview, Vistara CEO talks about the impact of the Tata takeover of Air India, competition, ATF costs, managing a multi-aircraft fleet and a host of other challenges.

    What Indians feel about inflation

    Seven in 10 households saw monthly costs rise over 10 percent in the last three months with the average increase being over 15 percent, says a survey. The study indicated that 55 percent of households anticipate another 10 percent increase in their expenses due to higher oil prices in the next three months

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #Airtel #BPCL divestment #Hindalco #IndiGo #inflation #Moneycontrol Selects #Singtel #Sunil Mittal #Top Stories #Vistara
    first published: May 26, 2022 07:06 pm
