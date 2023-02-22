 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MPC Minutes: 25 bps rate hike unwarranted, says Jayanth Varma

In the February monetary policy, the central bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent to fight against the persistent higher inflation. This was the sixth straight hike by the central bank in the last 10 months. Read more here.

EPFO members now eligible for higher pension: Should you opt for it?