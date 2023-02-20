English
    February 20, 2023
    Exim numbers show first sign of core import moderation: Nomura 

    A year-on-year fall in core imports was noted for the first time since October 2020, said a monthly note on the country’s logistics from Nomura. This is the first report pointing to moderating imports since the pandemic's first year; earlier reports from the brokerage had pointed to shrinking exports. More here

    IIT Placements: Reality behind the multi-crore-salary headlines

    Moneycontrol accessed answers to an RTI request filed in all 23 IITs. Of the 10 IITs for which data is available, 23 percent of India’s top students were not able to secure placements despite the IIT tag. More here

    Vikramaditya Singh Khichi appointed to Reliance Capital’s advisory panel

    The Reserve Bank of India appointed Vikramaditya Singh Khichi to a panel to advise the administrator of debt-ridden Reliance Capital. He has been appointed to Reliance Capital’s advisory committee following the resignation of Srinivasan Varadarajan from the panel. More here

    US President Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

    US President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise trip to Kyiv, promising increased arms deliveries for Ukraine and unflagging support ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country. More here

    Wipro offers freshers lower pay amid delays in onboarding

    Candidates with a package of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA) who were awaiting onboarding received emails from the company asking if they wished to join at Rs 3.5 LPA. More here

    Delhi Govt bans Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services 

    The Delhi transport department informed that the ban was announced after taking into cognizance that "two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire, which is a purely commercial operation and a violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988". More here

    January aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic nearly doubles

    January Aviation Data released by DGCA shows air traffic still remains below pre-COVID levels. In January 2020, domestic airlines flew 127.83 lakh passengers against 125.42 lakh this January. More here

    Moneycontrol News
