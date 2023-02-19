 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Is George Soros making the biggest short-selling play of his life on India?

The rupee is not fully convertible, so an attack on it may not yield the sort of spectacular profits that George Soros made in 1998, short-selling the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit. But he may be eyeing the stock market. Read more here. 

TCS not considering layoffs, hiring impacted employees from startups