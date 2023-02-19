A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening

Is George Soros making the biggest short-selling play of his life on India?

The rupee is not fully convertible, so an attack on it may not yield the sort of spectacular profits that George Soros made in 1998, short-selling the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit. But he may be eyeing the stock market. Read more here.

TCS not considering layoffs, hiring impacted employees from startups

The country's largest information technology services exporter is also looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs, its chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad told PTI in an interview. Read more here.

Govt may auction 6 mineral blocks in February

The government is likely to put on sale six mineral blocks, including four iron ore mines, in the current month. The move would give a boost to mining sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product. Read more here.

Hero MotoCorp plans to expand electric two-wheeler range over next 12–18 months

"With the launch in the three cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur -- where the customers are really taking up to the product and the overall sales and pre-sales experience...we are really ready to now multiply into many cities going into FY24 to establish ourselves wider into the market," Hero MotoCorp Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU)- Swadesh Srivastava said during an analyst call. Read more here.

Delhi Metro set to launch India's first virtual shopping, recharge app - find out more

Termed as 'Momentum 2.0', this app will also include features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro's smart cards and smart payment options for other utility services, digital lockers, as well as better access to last mile connectivity, DMRC said in a statement. Read more here.

Next-gen Hyundai Verna set to launch on March 21: All you need to know

The new Hyundai Verna is all set for its global debut and the sedan has also been spotted testing on the streets. Add to that the teaser images and we have something to go by. From what we can see, the new Verna will sport all-new styling. A lot of the new elements are heavily inspired by some of the newer Hyundai cars already in the market. Read more here.

Second Test victory sees India tighten grip on qualification for WTC Final

With the top two teams in the WTC standings securing a place in June's Final, the result still means that Australia and India control their own destiny as they edge towards the conclusion of the competition, the ICC said in a release. Read more here.