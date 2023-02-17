 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI Bulletin: Global economy on the tip of recession 

The challenging global economic environment will make it difficult for central banks to decide when to pause and ease the monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said. More here

PIL on Adani row: SC refuses sealed cover suggestions from govt