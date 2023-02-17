Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI Bulletin: Global economy on the tip of recession

The challenging global economic environment will make it difficult for central banks to decide when to pause and ease the monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said. More here

PIL on Adani row: SC refuses sealed cover suggestions from govt

The Supreme Court rejected the government’s offer to suggest -- in a sealed cover -- the names of members and the scope of a proposed committee to examine stock market regulatory mechanisms after Adani company stocks crashed post-publication of the Hindenburg report. More here Kotak Mahindra Bank, 10 other firms added to FTSE large-cap index Related stories India's exports may rise by 3-5% this fiscal: FIEO

RBI Bulletin: UPI transaction growth falls in January 2023 from January 2022 Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDBI Bank have been added to Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Global Equity Index's large-cap segment as part of its semi-annual review. It is expected that the inclusion of these stocks will lead to increased foreign fund flows into them. More here I-T Dept on BBC survey: 'Tax not paid on certain remittances' The Income Tax Department said its "surveys" at the premises of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over the past few days revealed that the media entity had not paid tax on certain remittances. More here IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans to play CSK in opener on March 31 Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play four-time winners Chennai Super Kings to begin the upcoming Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on March 31. More here AMCs in for a tough time as SEBI seeks to rationalise Total Expense Ratio Asset Management Companies (AMCs) might be in for a tough time as SEBI has directed mutual fund industry players to incorporate GST and transaction costs into the Total Expense Ratio (TER) of mutual funds. More here All you need to know about the IRB Infra stock split IRB Infrastructure Developers’ record date for the 10-for-one or 10:1 stock split is February 22. IRB’s management said that the stock split is being done to increase liquidity and widen shareholder participation in the stock. More here

