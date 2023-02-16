 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IT stocks soar over three sessions, large-caps remain the darlings 

The Nifty IT index has been soaring over the past three trading sessions. It gained 1 percent on February 14, about 1.13 percent on February 15 and 1.71 percent on February 16, with all stocks fuelling the benchmark index higher. More here.

Adani Power to scrap $850 million coal plant purchase