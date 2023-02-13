English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST
    Read the most interesting articles Representative Image (Unsplash)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Retail inflation surges to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December

    India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent, data released on February 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.52 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is significantly above the consensus estimate.

    Adani Group says balance sheet of companies "very healthy"

    Adani Group companies "have strong cash flows, and our business plan is fully funded," a group spokesperson told Reuters, responding to a media report that the group halved its revenue growth target and plans to scale down fresh capital expenditure.

    SpiceJet vs Kalanithi Maran Arbitration: SC directs airline to encash bank guarantee and pay Rs 270 crore

    In the long-drawn share dispute between SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and the airline's former promoter Kalanithi Maran, the Supreme Court on February 13 directed the airline to invoke a bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore to pay Kalanithi Maran towards the dues from the arbitral award of Rs 572 crore.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank weighs insurance unit stake sale: Report

    Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., backed by billionaire Uday Kotak, is considering selling a minority stake in its general insurance unit, according to people familiar with the matter. The lender is working with an adviser on the potential sale of a stake in Kotak General Insurance which could raise as much as a few hundred million dollars, the people said. The process could draw potential strategic partners as well as financial investors, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

    Adani Group share pledge meant for top-up margin rule, not for fresh loan: SBICap Trustee

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd pledged shares to SBICap Trustee Co, a unit of State Bank of India, said in a February 10 filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, according to a CNBC TV-18 exclusive report.

    WPL | RCB pays hefty Rs 3.40 crore for Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet joins MI for almost half

    Smriti Mandhana stole the show at the first Women's Premier League auctions when Royal Challengers Bangalore outbid Mumbai Indians for the Indian vice-captain on February 13 for Rs 3.40 crore (USD 410,000).

    Renault-Nissan commit Rs 5,300 crore investments in TN, to roll out 6 new models including EVs

    The fresh round of investments would witness roll out of six new models between the two companies including -- two electric vehicles -- representing the two global brands, Nissan Global chief operating officer and Member, Alliance Board Ashwani Gupta said.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 13, 2023 07:42 pm