    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group-backed Digit Insurance targets $5 billion in IPO valuation: Report

    India's Digit Insurance, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, is considering raising about $500 million in an initial public offering at a valuation of $4.5 billion to $5 billion, three people aware of the matter told Reuters.

    Power minister asks states to set up steering committees on clean energy transition

    Related stories

    Union Power Minister RK Singh has asked all chief ministers, and lieutenant governors of Union Territories to set up state-level steering committees for energy transition to reduce carbon emissions.

    Sale of government’s entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd cleared by Cabinet: Sources

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on May 25 approved a proposal to sell the government’s entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), sources told Moneycontrol. The Cabinet has also approved a proposal to close Bharat Gold Mines Ltd, said a source.

    Don't expect price wars due to entry of new domestic players, says IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta

    Domestic budget carrier IndiGo airline's Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said on May 25 that he does not expect any price war due to the entry of new players in the domestic civil aviation sector such as Akasa Air and Jet Airways

    Coal India Q4 Result | Net profit grows 46.3% YoY to Rs 6,715 crore, revenue up 22.5%

    Coal India Limited on May 25 reported a 46 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 6,715 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 4,589 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has jumped 47.4 percent from Rs 4,557 crore earned during the October–December period.

    NIA court sentences Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in terror funding case

    Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on May 25 sentenced to life imprisonment by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a case related to terror funding. The decision came amid tight security at the Patiala House District Court in the national capital.

    Exclusive: Slice turns conservative amid slowdown, restricts ‘Pay-in-3’ feature to select card customers

    Tiger Global-backed fintech Slice will allow only select customers with a good credit score or repayment history to use its standout ‘Pay-in-3’ feature on its credit-linked Visa card, in what is a key departure from its previous model. The move signals a more conservative approach amidst a tough growth environment with a focus on a profitable business model.

    India Cements inks MoU with start-up Tvasta for tech tie-up

    Chennai-based The India Cements Ltd and deep tech start-up Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions have just inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a technology tie-up.

    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Moneycontrol Selects
    first published: May 25, 2022 08:06 pm
