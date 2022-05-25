Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group-backed Digit Insurance targets $5 billion in IPO valuation: Report

India's Digit Insurance, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, is considering raising about $500 million in an initial public offering at a valuation of $4.5 billion to $5 billion, three people aware of the matter told Reuters.

Read here to know more

Power minister asks states to set up steering committees on clean energy transition

Union Power Minister RK Singh has asked all chief ministers, and lieutenant governors of Union Territories to set up state-level steering committees for energy transition to reduce carbon emissions.

Read the full story here

Sale of government’s entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd cleared by Cabinet: Sources

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on May 25 approved a proposal to sell the government’s entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), sources told Moneycontrol. The Cabinet has also approved a proposal to close Bharat Gold Mines Ltd, said a source.

Read full story here

Don't expect price wars due to entry of new domestic players, says IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta

Domestic budget carrier IndiGo airline's Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said on May 25 that he does not expect any price war due to the entry of new players in the domestic civil aviation sector such as Akasa Air and Jet Airways

Read full story here

Coal India Q4 Result | Net profit grows 46.3% YoY to Rs 6,715 crore, revenue up 22.5%

Coal India Limited on May 25 reported a 46 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 6,715 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 4,589 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has jumped 47.4 percent from Rs 4,557 crore earned during the October–December period.

Read full story here

NIA court sentences Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in terror funding case

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on May 25 sentenced to life imprisonment by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a case related to terror funding. The decision came amid tight security at the Patiala House District Court in the national capital.

Read full story here

Exclusive: Slice turns conservative amid slowdown, restricts ‘Pay-in-3’ feature to select card customers

Tiger Global-backed fintech Slice will allow only select customers with a good credit score or repayment history to use its standout ‘Pay-in-3’ feature on its credit-linked Visa card, in what is a key departure from its previous model. The move signals a more conservative approach amidst a tough growth environment with a focus on a profitable business model.

Read full story here

India Cements inks MoU with start-up Tvasta for tech tie-up

Chennai-based The India Cements Ltd and deep tech start-up Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions have just inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a technology tie-up.

Read full story here





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes