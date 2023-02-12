 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 12, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

PSU banks' profit jumps 65% in Q3; Bank of Maharashtra tops chart

Bank of Maharashtra was followed by Kolkata-based UCO Bank which posted a profit of Rs 653 crore, 110 percent higher than its earning in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Two other lenders whose profit growth was higher than 100 percent were Union Bank of India and Indian Bank. More here

Apple's latest patent suggests its Watch may come with camera 