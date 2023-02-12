English
    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    PSU banks' profit jumps 65% in Q3; Bank of Maharashtra tops chart

    Bank of Maharashtra was followed by Kolkata-based UCO Bank which posted a profit of Rs 653 crore, 110 percent higher than its earning in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Two other lenders whose profit growth was higher than 100 percent were Union Bank of India and Indian Bank. More here

    Apple's latest patent suggests its Watch may come with camera 