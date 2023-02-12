A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

PSU banks' profit jumps 65% in Q3; Bank of Maharashtra tops chart

Bank of Maharashtra was followed by Kolkata-based UCO Bank which posted a profit of Rs 653 crore, 110 percent higher than its earning in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Two other lenders whose profit growth was higher than 100 percent were Union Bank of India and Indian Bank. More here

Apple's latest patent suggests its Watch may come with camera

The user will be able to quickly release the band, take photos from a camera placed at the bottom of the watch and then snap it back in, as per a report. According to Patently Apple, this could mean Apple may include a nest mechanism which will allow quick removal from the band while the watch is on the user's wrist. More here

EVs could match gasoline cars on price this year

Prices are likely to continue trending lower as Tesla, General Motors, Ford Motor and their battery suppliers ramp up new factories, reaping the cost savings that come from mass production. New electric vehicles from companies like Volkswagen, Nissan and Hyundai will add to competitive pressure. More here

ChatGPT competitors: Amazon jumps into fray with generative AI better than GPT-3.5

OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public just over two months ago, immediately shoving the AI-powered chatbot into the centre of mainstream discourse, with debates about how it could alter business, education, and more. More here

Death toll in Turkey, Syria quake tops 28,000

With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the toll in both countries from Monday’s earthquake and major aftershocks rose above 28,000 and looked set to keep growing. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939. More here

Average monthly rents for 1,000 sq ft 2BHK flats rise up to 23% in top 7 cities

Noida's Sector-150 saw the highest 23 per cent increase in average rentals to about Rs 19,000 per month, from Rs 15,500 in 2019. "Rental demand increased substantially in 2022," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group. More here

Hitachi India aims to contribute $20 bn to parent's global revenue by 2030

By 2030, Hitachi India aims to occupy an ”influential position” across rail, energy, and digital, automotive businesses of the group, said Managing Director Bharat Kaushal. ”Some of the horizontal enablers that support integrating technologies using digital as the catalyst including Artificial Intelligence, hydrogen, and energy storage, will become an important growth driver. More here