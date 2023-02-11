 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sitharaman says new income tax regime lets people decide on consumption, saving

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government should not underestimate the ability of the taxpayer to make decisions on saving and consumption, with the new income tax regime giving them more freedom to choose. "It (new income tax regime) has actually left more money in the hands of the people, the taxpayers, the households. So over and above what he pays as tax, the money left in his hands are for him to decide what you want to do with it,” said Sitharaman on February 11. More here

India well-placed among money-drawing markets, says Samir Arora