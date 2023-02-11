A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sitharaman says new income tax regime lets people decide on consumption, saving

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government should not underestimate the ability of the taxpayer to make decisions on saving and consumption, with the new income tax regime giving them more freedom to choose. "It (new income tax regime) has actually left more money in the hands of the people, the taxpayers, the households. So over and above what he pays as tax, the money left in his hands are for him to decide what you want to do with it,” said Sitharaman on February 11. More here

India well-placed among money-drawing markets, says Samir Arora

India is definitely well-placed among money-drawing markets like the US, China and Europe, Helios Capital founder Samir Arora has said. The market veteran said over time Indian equities have performed well, which would continue to be the case in the coming years as well. Besides, China re-opening does not pose much threat, he added. More here

Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company

Three Adani group companies have pledged shares for lenders to the Indian conglomerate's flagship Adani Enterprises, which pulled a $2.5 billion share sale during a recent market rout, the debt trustee firm said. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee Co, the firm, a unit of India's biggest state lender, State Bank of India. More here

More than 60 smallcap stocks gain up to 64% in a week of volatile trade

The market traded within a range in the week ended February 3, as FIIs continued with their selling spree, the RBI raised interest rates, the Adani crisis worsened and as Q3 earnings remained mixed. The BSE Smallcap index rose 1.4 percent, with more than 60 stocks rising 10-64 percent. These included BF Investment, WPIL, Radhe Developers (India), Pennar Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, D-Link India and Rane Madras. More here

FM on Adani issue: India’s regulators very experienced, seized of the matter

India’s financial sector regulators are extremely experienced and are on top of the entire row that has erupted following the publication of the report on the Adani group by Hindenburg Research late January, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. “India’s regulators, and I am sitting in the company of a very senior regulator, one of the oldest regulators…India’s regulators are very, very experienced. And they are experts in their domain,” she added. More here

Bard or ChatGPT: How far can they change your trading/investing life?

With Google set to unleash its very own Bard to take on Open AI’s ChatGPT, there’s talk once more about the disruption that is about to set in. While they can crack entrance exams to Ivy League schools and for medical licensing, can these language models overturn the way trading or investing is done? More here

Budget's infra boost puts bank stocks in sweet spot; here's what MFs are banking on

Among the equity mutual fund categories, banking and financial services sector funds were ahead of the pack in terms of return after the finance minister unveiled Union Budget 2023. While there were no direct proposals to benefit these sectors, the announcements related to capex and other areas will have a rub-off impact on the banking industry. Both public and private sector banks lend money to a majority of these infrastructure projects. The expected borrowing programme also cheered the banking sector. More here