 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Moody's changes Adani Green outlook to negative from stable

Moody's Investors Service on February 10 affirmed the ratings on eight Adani Group companies. It changed the outlook of four Adani Group companies to negative from stable, while maintaining the stable outlook on the four others.

Read here to know more