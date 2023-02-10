Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Moody's changes Adani Green outlook to negative from stable

Moody's Investors Service on February 10 affirmed the ratings on eight Adani Group companies. It changed the outlook of four Adani Group companies to negative from stable, while maintaining the stable outlook on the four others.

DCGI show-cause notice to 20 e-pharmacy companies

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 10 served show cause notice to 20 e-pharmacies. The drug regulator has asked online pharmacies to explain why action should not be taken against them for selling and distributing drugs in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Adani-Hinderburg row: SC asks SEBI to suggest measures to protect investors

The Supreme Court of India on February 10 asked the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for suggestions on measures that can be taken to protect Indian investors from volatility, similar to what transpired after the release of the Hindenburg Research report. The bench asked SEBI to apprise it of the existing regulatory framework to protect investors and suggest if more measures were needed to strengthen the mechanism.

Relief for digital lending startups; MeitY to revoke ban after review

In a relief to digital lenders, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to revoke the ban orders passed on February 6 after reviewing the apps and meetings with industry players.

Sebi probes Adani's links to investors as PMO is briefed

India's market regulator is investigating Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's aborted $2.5 billion share sale, newsagency Reuters said, amid growing concern in New Delhi about a US short-seller's allegations against one of the country's top industrial groups.

Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP in 4 years

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced Rs 75,000 crore worth of investments over the next four years in the telecom, retail and new energy businesses in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the UP Investor Summit on February 10, he said his group's telecom arm Jio would roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Market ends lower after volatile session, Adani stocks fall on MSCI move

The Indian benchmark indices erased most of the gains of the previous session to end lower in yet another volatile session on February 10. At close, the Sensex was down 123.52 points, or 0.20 percent, at 60,682.70 and the Nifty was down 37 points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,856.50.

M&M Q3 result: Net profit jumps 13.5% to Rs 1,528 crore

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on February 10 reported a 13.5 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,528 crore during Q3 FY 2023, up from Rs 1,335 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's revenue from operations was up 41 percent at Rs 21,654 crore from Rs 15,349 crore during the quarter ending December.

Brent oil spikes past $86 as Russia plans output cut in March

Russia plans to cut its March oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in response to the western price caps, said deputy prime minister Alexander Novak. Oil prices jumped on the news, with Brent crude erasing earlier losses to rise 1.8 percent to $85.99 a barrel at 8.36 am in London.

Why discovery of lithium deposits in India is a big deal

Lithium deposits have been found for the first time in India. The 5.9 million tonnes of lithium inferred resources have been discovered in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Geological Survey of India. Lithium, a non-ferrous metal, is one of the key components in EV batteries. India is looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans, Reuters reported. To that end, the discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir is a significant one.

