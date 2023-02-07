 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI has asked MeitY to ensure only regulated digital lenders on app stores: FinMin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished the list of Digital Lending Apps (DLAs) being used by Regulated Entities (REs) to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn, has shared the list with respective intermediaries (app stores) and requested them to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on their app stores, the finance ministry said in the Parliament on February 7.

