A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI has asked MeitY to ensure only regulated digital lenders on app stores: FinMin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished the list of Digital Lending Apps (DLAs) being used by Regulated Entities (REs) to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn, has shared the list with respective intermediaries (app stores) and requested them to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on their app stores, the finance ministry said in the Parliament on February 7.

Read here to know more

Google reviewing MeitY directive to block loan, betting apps: Sources

Read More

Google is reviewing a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directive to block more than 200 loan and betting apps, which includes lending platforms like Kissht, PayU-backed LazyPay, KreditBee and Ola Avail Finance, according to sources close to the developments.

Read here to know more

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit surges 91% but misses estimates, ARPU up 18% YoY at Rs 193

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, recorded a 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter that ended December 2022 from Rs 830 crore a year back, helped by improved realisation along with strong 4G customer additions during the year.

Read here to know more

Moody's says Indian banks' exposures to Adani 'not large enough

The risk to Indian banks due to the rout faced by Adani stocks are "limited", Moody's Investor Services said in a report released on February 7. The exposure of the country's lenders to the embattled business group is "not large enough", it noted. The ratings agency, however, underlined that risks for banks can increase if Adani "becomes more reliant on bank loans".

Read here to know more

Adani Ports aims to repay Rs 5,000 crore in debt by the end of 2023-24: Karan Adani

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plans to repay Rs 5,000 crore in debt by the next financial year 2023-24, the company's whole-time director and Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani said in a statement on February 7.

Read here to know more

MPC Meeting: RBI may go for modest hike to support growth amid global headwinds

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the first monetary policy of 2023 on February 8 after a two-day review amid concerns of a further slowdown in economic growth and tight global financial conditions. Coming to forecasts, the RBI is expected to raise the main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, according to economists who participated in a poll conducted by Reuters.

Read here to know more

PC Jeweller receives loan recall notices from four banks

PC Jeweller on February 7 said it has received loan recall notices from four lenders - IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India, and Karur Vysya Bank. The Delhi-based jeweller, in a regulatory filing, noted that its legal proceedings with the State Bank of India (SBI), being held before the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), are underway. The next hearing will be held on February 28, it said.

Read here to know more