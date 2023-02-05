English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    D’Mart’s Damani buys 28 luxury apartments for Rs 1,238 crore

    The buyers have purchased the apartments in Tower B of Three Sixty West located on Annie Besant Road in Worli, Mumbai. The seller is builder Sudhakar Shetty, who had partnered with real estate developer Vikas Oberoi to redevelop the project. Most of these apartments  have a carpet area of of 5,000 sq ft, and cost Rs 40-50 crore on average. More here

    FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 crore in January 