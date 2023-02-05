A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

D’Mart’s Damani buys 28 luxury apartments for Rs 1,238 crore

The buyers have purchased the apartments in Tower B of Three Sixty West located on Annie Besant Road in Worli, Mumbai. The seller is builder Sudhakar Shetty, who had partnered with real estate developer Vikas Oberoi to redevelop the project. Most of these apartments have a carpet area of of 5,000 sq ft, and cost Rs 40-50 crore on average. More here

FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 crore in January

This came following a net investment of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,238 crore in November, data with the depositories showed. Going ahead, FPI flows are expected to remain volatile as Indian equities continued their large underperformance compared to global markets. More here

Read More

Uday Kotak on Adani-Hindenburg row: 'Don't see systemic risk to Indian financial system'

Large Indian corporates relying more on global sources for debt and equity finance creates challenges and vulnerabilities, and it is time to further strengthen Indian underwriting and capacity building, the chairman of the Kotak Mahindra Bank has said. More here

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s former military ruler, passes away

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s former military dictator who ruled for nearly a decade from 1999 but spent later years fighting a litany of charges in exile, died in Dubai on February 5. He was 79. More here

RBI likely to settle for 25 basis points repo rate hike: Experts

In its December monetary policy review, the central bank had raised the key benchmark interest rate (repo) by 35 basis points (bps) after delivering three back-to-back increases of 50 bps. More here

China-US spy balloon row: Top 10 developments

US officials announced on Saturday that they had shot down a Chinese balloon that was allegedly trying to surveil strategic sites in their country. The "spy balloon" flew over North America for several days, heightening Washington-Beijing tensions. More here

Yogi Adityanath Exclusive: UP CM on Ayodhya, opening of Ram Temple & being called a fascist