 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000-crore bond plan after market rout 

The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the Adani Group after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. More here

Adani’s FPO pullout has not impacted India’s image: FM Sitharaman 