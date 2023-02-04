Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000-crore bond plan after market rout

The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the Adani Group after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. More here

Adani’s FPO pullout has not impacted India’s image: FM Sitharaman

India's economic image is not affected due to Adani Group's recent decision to pull out Rs 20,000 crore FPO amid allegations of financial wrongdoings, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 4. More here

PM Modi approval rating highest among world leaders: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ranked first among the heads of states, is way ahead of US President Joe Biden, who is at the sixth position, and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak ranked 16th. More here

Measures around crypto assets to be brought this year, says economic affairs secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on February 4 that regulations around crypto assets would be brought in this year. The Budget 2023 was silent on regulating crypto assets even though Indians are increasingly investing in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). More here

Chennai eye-drop maker linked to vision loss, death in US asked to halt production

Global Healthcare Private Limited, the Chennai-based pharmaceutical firm, associated with cases of vision loss and one death in the United States, has been asked to halt the production of the product, Union health ministry sources said on February 4. More here

Indian fintech ecosystem setting global benchmarks

Indian financial institutions have shown maturity by collaborating deeply with the fintech industry and offering their services through an open-banking architecture. Leading banks are building separate business lines to partner with fintech firms and embedded finance players to roll out products and services. More here

Google may unveil its ChatGPT competitor soon

Google has announced an event on February 8 where it plans to show new technology it has been working on for the future of search and artificial intelligence (AI). There is also talk of the event finally offering a glimpse of Google's ChatGPT competitor. More here