English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000-crore bond plan after market rout 

    The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the Adani Group after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. More here

    Adani’s FPO pullout has not impacted India’s image: FM Sitharaman 