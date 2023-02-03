Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI on Adani: Banking sector remains resilient and stable

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on February 3 that the banking sector remains resilient and stable. The comments come amid speculations over various banks’ exposure to the Adani Group, which has seen stock prices plummet over the controversial Hindenburg report and its FPO withdrawal.

Read here to know more

FM Sitharaman on Adani: LIC, SBI exposure to group within permissible limits

Exposure of big lenders such as LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) to the crisis-ridden Adani group is well within the permissible limits as stated by these lenders, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3.

Read here to know more

SBI Chairman: Our exposure to Adani group is around Rs 27,000 cr

State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara, on February 3 said that the lender’s exposure to the Adani Group is of around Rs 27,000 crore or 0.8 to 0.9 percent of its loan book.

Read here to know more

FM to global investors: Regulators stringent, one instance doesn't indicate governance of Indian markets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 reassured global investors that India remains, as before, a well-regulated financial market and certain instances of volatility are not indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed.

Read here to know more

SBI Q3 result: Net profit surges 68% to Rs 1,4205 crore, beats estimates

State Bank of India on February 3 reported a 68 percent surge in net profit for the December quarter, helped by a reduction in provisions and strong core income growth. India’s largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,4205 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 8431.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. A poll of eight brokerages had estimated the net profit at Rs 13,360 crore.

Read here to know more

ITC Q3 net profit zooms 21% to Rs 5,031 crore, beats estimates

Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC's standalone net profit zoomed 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,031 crore. It stood at Rs 4,156 crore in Q3FY22. The profit beat estimates by a significant margin. According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the company's bottom line was expected to come in at Rs 4,614 crore.

Read here to know more

FM Sitharaman on RBI rate hikes: With inflation falling, pressure on MPC to keep hiking rates now less

Ahead of the monetary policy review slated next week, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 said with inflation falling on a sustainable basis, the pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and monetary policy committee (MPC) to hike interest rates has now eased.

Read here to know more

Taking stock: Sensex, Nifty make a smart recovery as investor confidence returns

In a roller coaster ride, largely influenced by tumultuous ride in Adani Group stocks, the benchmark indices closed with big gains on February 2. Rally in banking stocks also supported the market. The market was positively influenced by credit rating agencies reposing faith in Adani group companies, overnight rally in US stock markets and low level buying in the market.

Read here to know more

IndiGo Q3 Results: Net profit soars over 1,000% to Rs 1,422 crore as air travel takes off

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of budget carrier IndiGo, on February 3 posted an eleven-fold jump in third quarter ended December 31, 2022, led by a pick up in demand for air travel. The airline's profit came in at Rs 1,422.6 crore in the quarter under review as against a profit of Rs 129.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Read here to know more