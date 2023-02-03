 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI on Adani: Banking sector remains resilient and stable

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on February 3 that the banking sector remains resilient and stable. The comments come amid speculations over various banks’ exposure to the Adani Group, which has seen stock prices plummet over the controversial Hindenburg report and its FPO withdrawal.

