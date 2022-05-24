Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

Govt considers tax cut on soybean and sunflower oil to cool prices

India is considering cutting an import levy on soybean and sunflower oils, another step in a series of measures the country has taken to cool surging local prices of food.

OYO plans IPO after September, may settle for lower valuation

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO is looking to launch its initial public offer after September and has written to stock market regulator Sebi, seeking to file updated and restated consolidated financial information.

Quad leaders agree to extend over $50 billion of infrastructure assistance in Indo-Pacific region

A joint statement issued by Quad leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, United States President Joe Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on May 24 stated that the Quad will seek to extend more than $50 billion of infrastructure assistance and investment in the Indo-Pacific over the next five years.

GoFirst to expand international operations with IPO proceeds: Sources

GoFirst, the budget airline previously known as GoAir, is looking to expand overseas operations after its Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering is completed, people close to the company told Moneycontrol.

Govt may restrict sugar exports at 10 MT this year

India is set to restrict sugar exports as a precautionary measure to safeguard its own food supplies, another act of protectionism after banning wheat sales just over a week ago. Sugar prices jumped.

TikTok Live Subscription announced, to go live May 26; check details here

TikTok has announced a Live Subscription service, that will go live on May 26. Live Subscription is intended as a way for creator's to earn revenue on the platform, by giving access to perks like subscriber only chat, emotes, badges and more to people who sign up with their favorite creators.

Meta extends 3D avatars to Instagram in India amid metaverse push

Meta on May 24 announced that it is bringing 3D avatars to Instagram Stories and direct messages and rolling out updated avatars to Facebook and Messenger in India, as the company takes another step toward its long-term vision of building the metaverse.

Affordable healthcare for all to soon be a reality in India: Raajiv Singhal of Marengo Asia

The pandemic has brought monumental changes to the healthcare industry. It has also provided significant opportunities, opened up several doors, both for healthcare providers and patients, and introduced many tools that were probably not thought of earlier.

Growth and profitability are not conflicting objectives for Delhivery, say CEO Barua and CBO Barasia

Logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery had a quiet listing on May 24. Moneycontrol spoke to chief executive officer (CEO) Sahil Barua and chief business officer (CBO) Sandeep Barasia on the Delhivery’s plans and turning the net EBITDA profitable.

WEF Davos 2022 | India's wheat harvest may fall by 8% this year: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on May 24 that India's wheat harvest will fall by seven to eight percent this year. Goyal who was speaking at a World Economic Forum session titled ‘India At 75: Strategic Outlook’ in Davos, Switzerland, added that India’s wheat production this year will be just sufficient for domestic consumption.

