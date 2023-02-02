 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju's lays off at least 1,000 more employees as sales falter, funding winter worsens

Byju’s has laid off another 1,000-1,200 employees in the latest cost-cutting initiative as the world’s most-valued edtech company is desperately aiming to achieve profitability amid slower revenue growth and a worsening funding winter.

