Byju's lays off at least 1,000 more employees as sales falter, funding winter worsens

Byju’s has laid off another 1,000-1,200 employees in the latest cost-cutting initiative as the world’s most-valued edtech company is desperately aiming to achieve profitability amid slower revenue growth and a worsening funding winter.

RBI looking at banks' exposure to Adani group companies: Sources

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking into the details of banks' exposure to Adani group companies and has sought the present status of these loans, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

Titan Q3: Net profit dips 10% to Rs 904 crore, misses estimates

Titan Company on February 2 reported a 9.96 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 904 crore from Rs 1,004 crore in the same quarter of last year. The Tata group company was estimated to report a post-tax profit of Rs 985 crore on revenue of Rs 10,656 crore, according to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

FIIs continue to sell shares in Adani Group companies

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been reducing their stakes in Adani group firms since well before the recent selloff started. They have reduced their stakes in the flagship Adani Enterprises for seven consecutive quarters, from 20.51 percent in the March 2021 quarter to 15.39 percent in the three months ended December 2022. Similarly, FIIs pared their stake in Adani Green Energy for eight quarters in a row, from 22.78 percent in the third quarter of 2020 to 15.14 percent in the quarter ended December 31, 2002.

Budget Breakdown: 14 big questions answered

The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget, the last one before the 2024 general elections, on February 1, 2023. Know the key takeaways and answers to questions you may have on the Budget and its impact on you.

Taking Stock | Sensex rises 224 points, Nifty ends flat in a volatile session

Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed in yet another volatile session on February 2, with the 30-pack Sensex rising 224.16 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 59,932.24. The broader Nifty was down six points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,610.40 as selloff in Adani shares roiled the market again.

HDFC Q3 result: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,691 crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on February 2 reported a healthy 13 percent increase in its net profit for the December quarter on the back of strong loan disbursals and stable yield spreads.

IndiGo could report the highest-ever revenue, but will it be profitable?

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by fleet and domestic market share, will declare its earnings for the third quarter of FY23 on February 3. The results and subsequent investor call are much awaited by the aviation and investment community for more than one reason this time.