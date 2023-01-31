 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Economic Survey 2023: India’s debt-to-GDP ratio sees 'modest' rise over last 15 years

The Union government's debt-to-GDP ratio has increased only modestly over the last 15 years, while that of other countries has increased substantially over the same period, according to the Economic Survey 2022-2023. The Economic Survey was tabled in the Parliament on January 31.

Read here to know more