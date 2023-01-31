A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Economic Survey 2023: India’s debt-to-GDP ratio sees 'modest' rise over last 15 years

The Union government's debt-to-GDP ratio has increased only modestly over the last 15 years, while that of other countries has increased substantially over the same period, according to the Economic Survey 2022-2023. The Economic Survey was tabled in the Parliament on January 31.

Economic Survey 2023 key highlights: GDP growth for FY24 at 6-6.8 per cent, higher CAD

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has pegged India's GDP growth for the next fiscal 2023-24 in a broad range of 6-6.8 percent. The Survey's baseline forecast for real GDP growth is 6.5 percent. The document holds key insights into India's macroeconomic landscape, government policies and also reforms that can be ushered in.

India's April-Dec fiscal deficit rises to 9.93 lakh crore, 59.8% of FY23 target

The government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.93 lakh crore in the April-December period, accounting for 59.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit in the first nine months of the last financial year was 50.4 percent of last year's target.

Core sector output grows 7.4% in December

India's eight core infrastructure sectors grew by 7.4 percent in December 2022, as against a growth of 3.8 percent recorded in the year-ago period, as per the provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on January 31. The core sector growth is also higher as compared to the previous month, November 2022, when it stood at 5.4 percent.

A surge in the output of coal, steel, cement, fertiliser and electricity aided in the higher growth rate in December, data showed.

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed on Day 3, QIB portion booked 1.26 times

The Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises had got bids for 50 million shares against an offer size of 45.5 million shares, representing a 110 percent subscription, in the afternoon of January 31, the third and final day of bidding. This excludes the anchor portion that was fully subscribed.

Room for growth: Economic Survey lists out hits and misses in the agri sector

The government has taken several initiatives to boost the income of farmers such as offering direct income support, helping farmers diversify into horticulture and allied activities, offering crop insurance and cheaper loans. The Economic Survey 2022-23, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 31, elaborates on all the steps taken by the government to boost farmers’ income but does not quantify the increase.

Indian Oil net profit slumps 87% to Rs 773 crore in Q3

State-run oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation on January 31 reported an 87.41 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.23 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, as against Rs 6,143.08 crore a year back.

Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key figures

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023 in Parliament on Tuesday. The Survey, released a day before Budget 2023 is scheduled to be presented, comes amid recessionary fears around the globe. Here is a look at the key figures from the 2023 Survey.

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra granted bail

Patiala House Court on January 31 granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6.