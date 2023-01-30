Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Abu Dhabi's IHC invests $400 million in Adani Enterprises FPO

Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) on January 30 announced that it has invested $400 million in Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) via its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited.

Moneycontrol News