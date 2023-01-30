A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Abu Dhabi's IHC invests $400 million in Adani Enterprises FPO

Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) on January 30 announced that it has invested $400 million in Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) via its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited.

Adani Enterprises FPO sees 3% subscription on second day of bidding

The Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) by Adani Enterprises has managed to garner bids for 1.39 million shares against its offer size of 45.5 million shares, representing 3 percent subscription so far on January 30, the second day of the sale.

LIC clarifies on Adani shares: Equity exposure at Rs 56,142 crore

LIC has clarified that the total value of Adani group company shares it has purchased over the last many years is Rs 30,127 crore. This amounts to a market value of Rs 56,142 crore, based on the closing price on January 27.

L&T Q3 result: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 crore, beats expectations

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,553 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 24 percent from the year-ago period, on better execution of infrastructure projects and continued growth in the IT&TS portfolio.

BPCL Q3: Consolidated net profit drops 37% to Rs 1,747 crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1747.01 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 36.67 percent from Rs 2,758.89 crore a year ago.

Tech Mahindra Q3 result: Net profit slips 5% to Rs 1,297 crore; new deal wins at $795 million

Tech Mahindra on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,297 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 5.3 percent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,368 crore in the year-ago period, the information technology services firm said in an exchange filing.

Manu Jain quits Xiaomi group after 9-year stint

Manu Kumar Jain on January 30 announced his exit from the Xiaomi group, after being associated with it for over nine years. In a statement shared on social media, Jain said he would be "taking some time off" before moving towards the next professional challenge. Jain was serving as the company's global vice president since June last year.

Tech Mahindra’s total headcount down by 6,844 in Q3

IT firm Tech Mahindra's employee headcount declined by 6,844 sequentially in the third quarter, joining peers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, as software firms go slow on hiring in an increasingly cautious macro environment.