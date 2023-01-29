Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Tech Mahindra Q3 preview | Sequential revenue growth to be muted, PAT may rise 3.8%

IT services company Tech Mahindra is expected to report a muted revenue growth of 0.4 percent sequentially in constant currency terms, impacted by higher-than-expected furloughs, when it releases December quarter numbers on January 30. More here

L&T Q3 preview: Better execution, decent order inflow to drive sales up 14%

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will likely report decent growth in sales and net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. It will report its quarterly numbers on January 30. More here Budget 2023: Shift to clean energy may keep power stocks in top league Related stories Buy Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem; target of Rs 2526: KR Choksey

Go First to get Rs 210 crore under govt's credit line guarantee scheme: CEO Continued growth in domestic power demand, momentum in energy transition, and government policy initiative helped the power sector become one of the best performers in 2022. In the past year, the BSE Power index has gained more than 13 percent as against the 5 percent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. More here The Drive Report: The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica The Huracan Tecnica, the latest from the Huracan line-up, is a rear-wheel drive (RWD), rear-wheel steering alternative to the Huracan RWD and the outrageously dramatic and track-focussed STO. It’s the enthusiast’s and the anorak’s Huracan, with some cleverly revised bodywork. More here Demand for non-tech jobs grew during December 2022: Report Amid reports on layoffs by multinational technology companies, a report has revealed that there has been an increase in demand for talents in non-tech sectors in India, including healthcare, food services, construction and education in December 2022. More here 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's record-breaking spree at the box office continues. The film has collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on January 29. More here India's dream of 'techade' will be fulfilled by innovators, their patents: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 29 that domestic patent filings have outscored the country's foreign patent filings as he expressed confidence that India's dream of "techade" will be fulfilled on the strength of its innovators. More here

Moneycontrol News