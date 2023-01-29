 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 29, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles (Representational image: Via Unsplash)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Tech Mahindra Q3 preview | Sequential revenue growth to be muted, PAT may rise 3.8%

IT services company Tech Mahindra is expected to report a muted revenue growth of 0.4 percent sequentially in constant currency terms, impacted by higher-than-expected furloughs, when it releases December quarter numbers on January 30. More here

L&T Q3 preview: Better execution, decent order inflow to drive sales up 14% 