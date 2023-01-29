English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles (Representational image: Via Unsplash)

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles (Representational image: Via Unsplash)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Tech Mahindra Q3 preview | Sequential revenue growth to be muted, PAT may rise 3.8%

    IT services company Tech Mahindra is expected to report a muted revenue growth of 0.4 percent sequentially in constant currency terms, impacted by higher-than-expected furloughs, when it releases December quarter numbers on January 30. More here

    L&T Q3 preview: Better execution, decent order inflow to drive sales up 14% 