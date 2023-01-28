 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 28, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles (Representational image: Via Unsplash)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening.

Hindenburg effect: Bankers on Adani Enterprises' FPO consider delay, price cut, says report; company denies it

Amid the plunge in shares of Adani Enterprises following a US short seller's critical report, bankers on the company's Rs 20,000 crore-follow-on public offer (FPO) are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price, news agency Reuters reported on January 28, citing sources who are privy to the deal. More here

NTPC Q3 net profit up 5% at Rs 4,854 crore; interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share declared