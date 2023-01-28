Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening.

Hindenburg effect: Bankers on Adani Enterprises' FPO consider delay, price cut, says report; company denies it

Amid the plunge in shares of Adani Enterprises following a US short seller's critical report, bankers on the company's Rs 20,000 crore-follow-on public offer (FPO) are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price, news agency Reuters reported on January 28, citing sources who are privy to the deal. More here

NTPC Q3 net profit up 5% at Rs 4,854 crore; interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share declared

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on January 28 reported a net profit of Rs 4,854.36 crore for the quarter ending December 2022, which was nearly 5 percent higher as compared to the year-ago period. More here Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina in Australian Open women's final for 1st Grand Slam title Related stories RPower loss widens to Rs 291 crore in Q3

Hi-Tech Pipes Q3 net profit grows 28% to 13 crore Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title by coming back to beat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open women’s final Saturday. More here Two IAF fighter jets Sukhoi, Mirage Fighter crash in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; pilots safe Two Indian Air Force or IAF fighter aircraft crashed in Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Both the pilots, who received injuries in the tragedy, have been ejected safely, the administration said. More here DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty over BBC documentary screening The Delhi University on Saturday formed a 7-member committee to investigate the ruckus outside the Arts Faculty building over the screening of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. More here Ridership on Metro lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai touched 10 lakh since launch of second phase, says MMRDA More than 10 lakh commuters have used the non-polluting Metro lines 2A and 7 since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second phase of the mass transit corridor on January 19, said regional planning body MMRDA on Saturday. More here BharatPe filings reveal salaries of Ashneer, Suhail and Rajnish While BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover took home a salary of Rs 1.69 crore in FY22, his wife and the company’s former head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover was paid Rs 63 lakh during the period, according to regulatory filings by the company. More here

Moneycontrol News