Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Rs 4,760 crore bank fraud: CBI registers case against GTL Ltd directors, bankers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against GTL Ltd, some unknown bankers, and directors for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks for an amount to the tune of Rs 4,760 crore by creating an array of shell firms to divert bank money.

