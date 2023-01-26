Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Rs 4,760 crore bank fraud: CBI registers case against GTL Ltd directors, bankers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against GTL Ltd, some unknown bankers, and directors for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks for an amount to the tune of Rs 4,760 crore by creating an array of shell firms to divert bank money.

Suzuki Motor Corp to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY 2030

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on Thursday said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 as per the target set by the government.

Russian oil exports to India may hit new highs as interest grows

India’s oil processors are open to buying even more Russian crude if the price is right, said refinery executives, potentially providing a bigger outlet for Moscow almost a year after its invasion of Ukraine. The South Asian nation increased Russian oil imports in 2022, ending the year with record monthly volumes as discounted barrels enticed buying. Executives said more cheap crude may be available to India from early next month, with a European Union ban on seaborne Russian fuel shipments possibly weighing on refining rates in the key OPEC+ producer.

Hindenburg vs Adani: The short seller taking on the Indian businessman

Hindenburg has leveled a series of extraordinary allegations about the sprawling Adani Group conglomerate — the result, it said, of a two-year investigation into what it’s characterizing as a brazen scheme of stock manipulation and accounting fraud dating back decades. The report, which the Adani Group has called “maliciously mischievous” and “unresearched” promptly wiped $12 billion of market value.

These 11 stocks more than doubled since the last Republic Day 2022

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders topped the list of gainers with 178 percent returns while Adani Power rose 144 percent; Indian Bank, Varun Beverages, Swan Energy, RHI Magnesita India, and Adani Total Gas were among the stocks that doubled.

Congress to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi in Kerala

The controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), will be screened by the Opposition party Congress in the southern state of Kerala, reports said on January 26.

OnePlus Pad to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11, smart TV, and more

OnePlus recently announced the launch of yet another product in India at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. The OnePlus Pad appears to be joining the ranks of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Q2 Pro TV at its flagship event next month.