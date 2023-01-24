Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Maruti Suzuki Q3: Profit zooms 130% to Rs 2,391 crore, revenue up 25%

Maruti Suzuki on January 24 reported 129.55 percent jump in consolidated net profit for quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,391.5 crore. The profit was Rs 1,041.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 29,057.5 crore, rising 24.96 percent from Rs 23,253.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Read here to know more

How Vistara may have finally turned the corner Vistara, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture that is slated to be merged with Air India by March 2024, declared its best-ever performance in the third quarter of FY23. The airline also crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in FY23, with 67 days left in this financial year. Hidden behind the numbers is a story of resilience and focus on growth during the pandemic and is the only carrier, apart from IndiGo, to keep scaling up with a razor-sharp focus on fleet renewal. Related stories Jet Airways lenders file plea in NCLAT opposing NCLT’s order on ownership transfer to Jalan Kalroc...

India is a clear choice in China + 1 strategy: KM Birla

TVS Motor Company buys property in Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’ for Rs 65 crore Read here to know more DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for second mid-air peeing incident The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for the delay in reporting another episode of a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinating" on the blanket of a female passenger on Air India flight 142 from Paris to New Delhi on December 6. Read here to know more India’s growth rate should be in the range of 6%: HDFC Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Atanu Chakraborty, chairperson of HDFC Bank and a former finance ministry official, spoke of his outlook on growth, inflation, and the rupee. Chakraborty forecasts growth rate to be in the range of 6 percent, helped by domestic consumption, as well as remnants of the base effect, which he thinks would continue at least in the first quarter. Read here to know more Airtel hikes price of minimum monthly prepaid recharge plan to Rs 155 in 7 more circles Telecom major Bharti Airtel on January 24 said it has discontinued the minimum recharge plan of Rs 99 in seven more circles, months after it was scrapped in the two circles of Odisha and Haryana. The move has led to a hike in the price of entry-level plan to Rs 155. Read here to know more Union Ministers test 'BharOS', indigenous smartphone OS developed by IIT Madras Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tested "BharOS", an indigenous operating system developed by IIT Madras. "Poor people of the country will be the main beneficiary of a strong, indigenous, dependable and self-reliant digital infrastructure. 'BharOS' is a successful step towards data privacy," Pradhan said. Read here to know more Kumar Mangalam Birla spots five key trends for 2023 Billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, on January 24 shared five important trends that he thinks will have a multi-year 'impact'. Read here to know more

