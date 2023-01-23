 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A collection of the most important stories this evening.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Axis Bank’s Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 5,853 crore, beats estimates

Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,853 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a growth of 62 percent year-on-year, beating street estimates comfortably.

Read here to know more