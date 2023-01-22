 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Gold prices hit new highs recently — who’s in the driving seat?

Investors are staying on the sidelines as evidenced by the stagnant holdings of physically backed products. Historically, these holdings have moved in line with gold prices, showing the appetite of investors. More here

9 killed in Los Angeles mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The department said the suspect was male, but it was not clear if he was still at large. More here

Tech contagion spreads to US media, Vox latest to cuts jobs after CNN, Washington Post  