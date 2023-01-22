Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Gold prices hit new highs recently — who’s in the driving seat?

Investors are staying on the sidelines as evidenced by the stagnant holdings of physically backed products. Historically, these holdings have moved in line with gold prices, showing the appetite of investors. More here

9 killed in Los Angeles mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The department said the suspect was male, but it was not clear if he was still at large. More here

Tech contagion spreads to US media, Vox latest to cuts jobs after CNN, Washington Post

Vox will be firing 7 percent, or around 130, of its 1,900 employees. This comes weeks after CNN said it will be letting go hundreds of its staffers and The Washington Post, too, announced job cuts. More here

Sebi launches information database on municipal bonds

The information database will give users access to a wide range of information in the form of statistics and regulations, circulars, guidance note, and FAQs issued by Sebi concerning municipal debt securities. More here

Joshimath sinking: Why environmentalists want India to rethink its hydropower projects

Hydropower has a role to play in producing low-carbon energy, but experts say projects must be planned carefully to limit their impact on the local environment and communities. More here

Govt may not announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget 2023

The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore. More here

4 of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 crore in mcap; HDFC Bank, Adani Total shine

While Infosys and HDFC were the other gainers, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation. More here

