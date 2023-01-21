Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Gautam Adani plans IPOs for at least five companies

Gautam Adani plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base. More here

ICICI Bank Q3 net profit surges 34% to Rs 8,312 crore, beats estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a 34.2 percent year-on-year increase helped by a healthy 21.4 percent growth in domestic loan book and stable net interest margin (NIM). More here

BBC made 'glaring factual errors' in documentary on PM Modi, say ex-judges, bureaucrats

BBC acted as an "archetype of British past imperialism in India", setting itself up as both judge and jury "to resurrect Hindu-Muslim tensions", says a letter issued by 302 eminent citizens to slam the documentary against PM Modi. More here

ICC recommends six-team T20 events for 2028 Olympics

The ICC proposal for a six-team event was made to ensure a more cost-efficient Olympics, a part of the Olympic Agenda. More here

AT1 Bond case: YES bank to file appeal in SC, says CEO Prashant Kumar

YES Bank's managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Kumar said the bank will file an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging a Bombay High Court that quashed the private lender's decision to write off additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds . More here

China says COVID-19 outbreak has infected 80% of population

The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote, as 80 percent of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist has said. More here

ChatGPT can be tricked into coding malware, say security researchers