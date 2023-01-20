 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RIL Q3: Net profit comes in at Rs 17,806 crore, revenue rises 15% YoY

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20 said its revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent against Rs 191,271 crore reported a year ago. Read here.

Reliance Jio Q3: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 4,638 crore on strong subscriber growth

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the technology and telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries, reported a net profit of Rs 4,638 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, up 28.3 percent from the year-ago period. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,615 crore in the same quarter last year. Read here.

Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees or 6% workforce worldwide