Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RIL Q3: Net profit comes in at Rs 17,806 crore, revenue rises 15% YoY

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20 said its revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent against Rs 191,271 crore reported a year ago. Read here.

Reliance Jio Q3: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 4,638 crore on strong subscriber growth

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the technology and telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries, reported a net profit of Rs 4,638 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, up 28.3 percent from the year-ago period. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,615 crore in the same quarter last year. Read here.

Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees or 6% workforce worldwide

As tech layoffs intensify across companies, Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs, or 6 percent of the workforce, worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a mail. Read here. Apple is the only tech giant that still hasn’t announced layoffs — here's why Most companies going through layoffs are blaming macroeconomic conditions and the possibility of a future recession for their belt-tightening. One factor that has gone unappreciated is how quickly tech companies were hiring during their expansion phases. Read here. The great Indian banking baraat: Megaphones, grand processions, music—all to lure the elusive depositor At a first glance, it looks like a regular Indian wedding procession (baraat in Hindi), led by two men in colourful attires holding large, bright parasols. A motley group follows the two accompanied by a small music band with different instruments crooning out old Bollywood numbers. They are out serenading depositors, desperate to build the business. Read here. Food delivery growth has slowed, overhiring was poor judgment: Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety said during the past year, several additional pockets of employees were added as a result of scale-up, which increased the company's 'communication overheads' and compromised its agility. The startup on January 20 fired 380 employees. Read here. JSW Steel Q3 result: Net profit tanks 86% to Rs 474 crore, misses estimates JSW Steel on January 20 reported an 85.50 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 474 crore. The steelmaker reported a profit of Rs 4,516 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Read here. Bentley launches Bentayga Extended Wheelbase for Rs 6 crore Bentley Motors Limited announced the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market with their official partner, Exclusive Motors on January 20. The new variant of the ultra-luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), subject to exchange rate fluctuations, customization and government taxes. Read here. IOA forms seven-member committee to probe allegations against WFI chief The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee, including M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by top grapplers. Read here. Healthcare platform MediBuddy sacks 8% staff citing 'market conditions' Online healthcare services platform MediBuddy has become the latest firm to lay off employees. The company has laid off about 8 percent of its staff across departments, in what has been described as a 'one-time restructuring exercise' by MediBuddy. Read here.

Moneycontrol News

