 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Air India bans Shankar Mishra, accused in pee-gate incident, for 4 months

Air India on January 19 banned accused Shankar Mishra for four months in connection with pee-gate. Mishra was banned for 30 days after the news broke earlier this month but the order has now been extended by a further four months. Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman passenger while drunk onboard an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

Read here to know more

HUL Q3: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,505 crore, beats estimates

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on January 19 reported a 12 percent
increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,505 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,243 crore in the year-ago period. The FMCG behemoth's standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,228 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 13,092 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The numbers beat estimates. According to a poll of brokerages, standalone revenue was expected to come in at Rs 14,904 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 8.3 percent to Rs 2,481 crore.