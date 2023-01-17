 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MC Exclusive | Air India cabin crew’s pee-gate report contests complainant's version of events

A four-page report written by the crew of the Air India flight in which a passenger allegedly urinated on another casts a radically different light on the matter. It suggests the complainant may have been instigated by a co-passenger and that her subsequent behaviour cast a doubt about her “intent and integrity”.

Budget 2023: Govt likely to sweeten new direct tax regime, say sources

The Indian government is considering lowering rates under its new direct tax regime and could introduce revised slabs in the upcoming Union Budget, due on February 1, to make new direct tax regime more attractive, sources told CNBC-TV18 on January 17.