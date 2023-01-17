Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MC Exclusive | Air India cabin crew’s pee-gate report contests complainant's version of events

A four-page report written by the crew of the Air India flight in which a passenger allegedly urinated on another casts a radically different light on the matter. It suggests the complainant may have been instigated by a co-passenger and that her subsequent behaviour cast a doubt about her “intent and integrity”.

Budget 2023: Govt likely to sweeten new direct tax regime, say sources

The Indian government is considering lowering rates under its new direct tax regime and could introduce revised slabs in the upcoming Union Budget, due on February 1, to make new direct tax regime more attractive, sources told CNBC-TV18 on January 17.

Read more Davos 2023: India has done well, but it should not become ‘complacent’, says Ajit Gulabchand, CMD of HCC While there are worries on account of the global uncertainty and the geopolitical situation, India has done well compared to other markets, but it should not become ‘complacent,’ Davos veteran and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) Ajit Gulabchand said on January 17. Read more JP Nadda gets extension as BJP president, to hold charge till Lok Sabha elections 2024 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has received an extension, with the party on January 17 announcing the decision to retain him as their chief till at least the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Ahead of the parliamentary polls next year, Nadda has his task cut out for 2023, as the BJP would contest nine state assembly elections under his leadership. Read more No evidence of deaths due to our cough syrup, attempt to tarnish India’s image: Marion Biotech Marion Biotech, the company allegedly linked with the death of children in Uzbekistan, has replied to the drug regulators on the show-cause notice over “violations observed at the company’s manufacturing plant in Noida”. Read more This real estate stock has gained 70% in four days after Q3 revenue jumped 220x The share price of real estate firm National Standard, a part of the Lodha Group, is on a roll. It has gained close to 70 percent in four days since the announcement of its October-December quarter results. The company’s revenue from operations saw a multi-fold increase of 221 times from Rs 2.62 lakh in Q3 FY22 to Rs 5.8 crore in Q3 FY23. Read more Apple launches new Macbooks, Mac mini in rare January event Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled new MacBooks powered with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips made in-house, in a surprise announcement ahead of its traditional launch event. The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available beginning Jan. 24. Apple however did not provide pricing information for the laptops. Read more

Moneycontrol News

