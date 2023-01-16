 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Read the big stories at Moneycontrol Selects Representative Image (Unsplash)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MC Exclusive: Air India seating plan reveals a potential twist in pee-gate

The complainant in the Air India urinating incident had a window seat, which may back the accused’s claim that he couldn’t have committed the act because access would have been blocked, people familiar with the matter said. Moneycontrol has obtained the seating plan and the seat numbers of the persons concerned in the business class section of Air India’s New York-New Delhi flight AI 102, aboard which an inebriated man allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman on November 26, 2022.

Read here to know more

India's exports decline 12.2% to $34.48 billion in December, trade deficit at $23.76 billion

India's merchandise exports declined by 12.2 percent to $34.48 billion in December 2022 against $39.27 billion recorded in the same month of the preceding year, government data shared on January 16 shows.