Representative Image (Unsplash)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MC Exclusive: Air India seating plan reveals a potential twist in pee-gate

The complainant in the Air India urinating incident had a window seat, which may back the accused’s claim that he couldn’t have committed the act because access would have been blocked, people familiar with the matter said. Moneycontrol has obtained the seating plan and the seat numbers of the persons concerned in the business class section of Air India’s New York-New Delhi flight AI 102, aboard which an inebriated man allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman on November 26, 2022.

India's exports decline 12.2% to $34.48 billion in December, trade deficit at $23.76 billion

India's merchandise exports declined by 12.2 percent to $34.48 billion in December 2022 against $39.27 billion recorded in the same month of the preceding year, government data shared on January 16 shows.

Budget 2023 should drive growth, help generate more jobs, says Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer

Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer underlined the need for the upcoming Budget 2023 to include measures that should spur growth. He also stressed that the government should focus on generating more jobs in the country through the Budget.

Davos 2023: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry says entrepreneurs have learnt they cannot take banks for a ride

Axis Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry on January 16 said Indian banks have learnt lessons from the past bad loan cycles and are much better placed today to look at the right borrowers. The Axis Bank CEO said corporate borrowers, too, have realised they cannot take the banks for a ride. The large-scale loan writeoffs have helped banks to clean up their books, enabling fresh lending, said Chaudhry.

WEF at Davos 2023: Risk of global recession high, say economists

In the latest Chief Economists' Outlook, the World Economic Forum (WEF) spoke to leading economists to find out their views on likely headwinds that businesses may face in 2023 and sought advice on how best to tackle such economic turbulence.

Study links bivalent vaccines with stroke: Govt says no signals of concern seen in India

Days after a study on bivalent vaccines signalled a potential linkage to brain strokes in the United States, government officials in India said the analysis of adverse events following immunisation through COVID-19 vaccines in the country showed no signals of concern.

Looking at ReNew Power more for decarbonising rather than for making clean electricity, MD Sumant Sinha says

Corporates across the world are increasingly under pressure from investors as well as the civil society now to go green and hence, a lot of them have started planning for decarbonisation, ReNew Power’s Managing Director Sumant Sinha told Moneycontrol on January 16. “Which is why, we are really beginning to see ourselves at ReNew Power more as a company for decarbonising rather than a company just to make clean electricity,” he said.