Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Plane with 72 on board crashes at Nepal's Pokhara airport, at least 68 killed

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on January 15. The ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu, was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. Till now, 68 bodies have been recovered, said rescue official to news agency PTI.

Read here to know more

I belong to middle class, understand their pressures, says Sitharaman says before Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that she was aware of the pressures of the middle class but also recalled that the present government has not imposed any fresh taxes on them.

Read here to know more Budget 2023 may peg nominal growth at about 12.5%, GDP could rise 6.5%, Bibek Debroy says India’s upcoming budget could assume a nominal gross domestic product growth of about 12.5 percent while the real gross domestic product growth next financial year would around 6.5 percent, according to the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Read here to know more Four of the five Indians who died in plane crash in Nepal were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding activities Of the five Indians who were feared dead in the plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, four were planning to participate in paragliding activities in the tourist hub of Pokhara, a local resident said. At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, officials said. Read here to know more Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy On Monday, the market will first react to earnings by HDFC Bank and Wipro. Overall, the experts expect that Indian equities will continue to consolidate in the coming week with focus largely on corporate earnings and global cues. The stock-specific moves in pre-budget expectations and earnings will be seen, they feel. Know about the 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week. Read here to know more IT biggies post 14-20% topline growth in Q3 as caution; optimism marks mixed earnings' commentary India's IT services heavyweights delivered between 14-20 percent on-year growth in topline for December quarter, as they raised guard on global uncertainties and choppy verticals, but remained hopeful that costs as well as business considerations will drive tech demand. Read here to know more Davos gears up for world leaders' biggest post-pandemic gathering; Indian presence significant The biggest congregation of global leaders will return Monday to the usual snow-laden setting of this Swiss ski resort town with thousands of participants including about a hundred from India set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'. Read here to know more

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE