Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

HDFC Bank Q3 Results | A look at 4 key highlights from the earnings

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, on January 14 reported strong double-digit growth in its net profit and a healthy jump in consolidated advances. Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card.

Read here to know more

DMart Q3 profit rises 6.6% to Rs 590 crore, revenue up 25%

Avenue Supermarts, owner and operator of DMart chain of retail stores, reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter that ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read here to know more China reports almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic. Read here to know more Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office raided by CBI amid probe over excise policy scam The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 14 raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi Secretariat, the minister tweeted, saying "Nothing has been found against me". The raids, however, are still underway. The repeated searches by CBI are taking place amid a probe in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving Sisodia. Read here to know more Twitter India is emptying out its offices Social media platform Twitter is in discussions to vacate the co-working seats it has in Delhi and Mumbai, and has already given up the Bengaluru facility, sources aware of the matter said. Read here to know more With 3,000 bookings in 2 days, Maruti Suzuki Jimny already commands a 3-month waitlist Within a couple of days of unveiling the Jimny at the Auto Expo, has bagged bookings of 3,000 units of the lifestyle sports utility vehicle (SUV). Anticipating robust orders for Jimny in the coming days, a senior company official claimed that the waiting period for this model has already gone up to three months. Read here to know more World Economic Forum Davos 2023 | Decarbonisation, global trade tensions, Ukraine conflict among must-watch sessions While the Ukraine conflict, climate crisis, decarbonisation, and global trade tensions dominate the agenda, there is also a session that will discuss whether we are living through “de-globalisation or re-globalisation”. Other crucial issues, such as philanthropy, technology for a resilient world, cultural leaders as catalysts of change, cost of living crisis, risk of nuclear confrontation, building metaverse, future of jobs, skills first and employment for all, and startups will also be debated at the Davos conference. Read here to know more Sagar Cements declared successful resolution applicant for Andhra Cements Sagar Cements on January 14 announced that it has been declared a successful resolution applicant for Andhra Cements, a Jaypee Group cement manufacturer undergoing insolvency proceedings. Looking for a buyout, Andhra Cements' lenders had last year received expressions of interest from Sagar Cements, B C Jindal's Jindal Poly Films, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, and Khandwala Finstock Pvt Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing. Read here to know more

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE