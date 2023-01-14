 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

HDFC Bank Q3 Results | A look at 4 key highlights from the earnings

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, on January 14 reported strong double-digit growth in its net profit and a healthy jump in consolidated advances. Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card.

DMart Q3 profit rises 6.6% to Rs 590 crore, revenue up 25%

Avenue Supermarts, owner and operator of DMart chain of retail stores, reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter that ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.