Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

India mulls $13 billion extra borrowing to offset fuel-tax cut

India will probably borrow the entire 1 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) that the government will forgo as revenues due to a cut in gasoline and diesel levies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read the full story here

Maharashtra govt slashes VAT on petrol and diesel

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹121 121 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹105 105 View more Show

A day after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Sunday slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

Read the full story here

Infosys reappoints turnaround artist Salil Parekh as boss, showers stock options on top execs

India’s second largest software firm Infosys said on Sunday that its board has reappointed Salil Parekh as managing director and chief executive officer for five more years starting July, reposing trust in a leader who has turned around the company ever since he took over in January 2018.

Read the full story here

Apple eyes India output bump as China virus curbs force iPhone maker to look elsewhere

Apple Inc has begun searching for new production hubs outside China including India in the wake of virus curbs snarling supply chains in the Middle Kingdom.

Read the full story here

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors to watch out for

The market recovered sharply and snapped a five-week losing streak in the highly volatile week ended May 20 with benchmark indices gaining three percent each amid worries over rising interest rate, inflation, volatile global markets and mixed earnings. "We expect choppiness to remain high due to the scheduled monthly expiry. Monsoon-related updates will also be in focus," says Ajit Mishra, vice-president of research at Religare Broking.

Read the full story here

Sun Pharmaceutical recalls over 10,000 bottles of generic anti-depression drug in US

Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling around 10,500 bottles of a generic drug meant for the treatment of major depressive disorders in the US market following a customer complaint.

Read the full story here

Daily Voice | Consider buying LIC only if the insurer's metrics improve, says Anil Rego of Right Horizons

"In the IT space, largecaps have corrected close to 20 percent and the midcaps close to 30 percent due to margin contractions in the last few quarters on high attrition, but demand continues to be robust while some slowdown is expected in the medium term," Anil Rego, founder and fund manager of Right Horizons PMS said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Read the full interview here





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes