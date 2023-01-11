 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Rupay debit cards, low-value UPI payments get Rs 2,600-cr boost

The benefits of the scheme includes the "building of a robust digital payment ecosystem", and to "promote UPI Lite and UPI 123Pay as economical and user-friendly digital payment options", the government said.

More here

FAA system glitch leads to grounding of flights across US 

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was working towards restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."