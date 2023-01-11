Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Rupay debit cards, low-value UPI payments get Rs 2,600-cr boost

The benefits of the scheme includes the "building of a robust digital payment ecosystem", and to "promote UPI Lite and UPI 123Pay as economical and user-friendly digital payment options", the government said.

FAA system glitch leads to grounding of flights across US

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was working towards restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

Crypto exchange WazirX publishes proof of reserves Crypto exchange WazirX published its proof of reserves on January 11th in collaboration with third-party platform CoinGabbar, revealing that it has over $286 million in holdings at the time of publishing the article. 'Naatu Naatu' was shot in Ukraine outside President Zelenskyy's residence The palatial ornate building in the backdrop of the famous 'RRR' song -- that was shot before Russia invaded Ukraine and the war broke out -- is known as the Mariinskyi Palace. CoinDCX starts restructuring business units, lays off employees Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has started consolidating some of its functions and, as a result, has laid off employees as a cost-cutting measure. The marketing, branding, and activation teams were most affected by this restructuring that took place last month. Sah Polymers makes it market debut tomorrow. Will it be a good listing? Sah Polymers, a bulk packaging solutions provider, is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on January 12 with about 10 percent gains over the IPO sale price, supported by healthy subscription and better financial performance, analysts said. Delhi auto, taxi fares hiked as govt issues new notification; check details The minimum auto fare has been hiked by Rs 5, as the meter will now be down from Rs 30, instead of Rs 25 at present, as per the notification. Thereafter, the fare per kilometre will be Rs 11, instead of Rs 9.5 currently charged.

