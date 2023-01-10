 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sebi allows non-promoter shareholders to offload stake via OFS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised the framework for the offer for sale, allowing non-promoter shareholders to offload their stake through the OFS route. Until recently, only the promoters or promoter-group entities were allowed to sell stakes through the OFS route.

More here

Coinbase to let go 20% of workforce, shut down several projects 

Amid tough market conditions, Coinbase on January 10 announced plans to lay off 950 employees to cut its operating expenses by about 25 percent quarter-on-quarter, co-founder Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.