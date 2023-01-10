English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    January 10, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Sebi allows non-promoter shareholders to offload stake via OFS

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised the framework for the offer for sale, allowing non-promoter shareholders to offload their stake through the OFS route. Until recently, only the promoters or promoter-group entities were allowed to sell stakes through the OFS route.

    More here

    Coinbase to let go 20% of workforce, shut down several projects 

    Amid tough market conditions, Coinbase on January 10 announced plans to lay off 950 employees to cut its operating expenses by about 25 percent quarter-on-quarter, co-founder Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.

    More here

    IDBI Bank divestment will conclude in first half of FY24: DIPAM

    Domestic and foreign institutions have submitted expressions of interest for the 60.72 percent stake in IDBI Bank offered by the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India, along with the transfer of management control.

    More here

    TCS shares decline over 1% after earnings announcement 

    Shares of TCS ended over a percent lower on January 10 after the Tata group company's December quarter results failed to cheer investors. The stock dipped 1.01 percent to settle at Rs 3,286.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it had fallen 2.67 percent to Rs 3,231 but managed to regain some of the lost ground.

    More here

    DGCA issues show-cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers 

    A day after a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi took off leaving behind 55 passengers, the budget airline said on January 10 that lack of communication, coordination, reconciliation, and confirmation resulted in a highly avoidable situation.

    More here

    Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation; cap fiscal gap at 5.9%: Report

    The Budget 2023 is likely to meet the targeted 6.4 percent fiscal deficit and pencil in for a 50 bps reduction in the same for the next fiscal, according to a foreign brokerage report.

    More here

    Copper, zinc prices on a tear on China reopen, brace for volatility as well

    These trends can be attributed to a number of factors, including China's move away from its Zero Covid policy and an increase in demand for these metals in the industrial and construction sectors.

    More here
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 07:03 pm