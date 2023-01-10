Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sebi allows non-promoter shareholders to offload stake via OFS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised the framework for the offer for sale, allowing non-promoter shareholders to offload their stake through the OFS route. Until recently, only the promoters or promoter-group entities were allowed to sell stakes through the OFS route.

Coinbase to let go 20% of workforce, shut down several projects

Amid tough market conditions, Coinbase on January 10 announced plans to lay off 950 employees to cut its operating expenses by about 25 percent quarter-on-quarter, co-founder Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.

IDBI Bank divestment will conclude in first half of FY24: DIPAM

Domestic and foreign institutions have submitted expressions of interest for the 60.72 percent stake in IDBI Bank offered by the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India, along with the transfer of management control.

TCS shares decline over 1% after earnings announcement

Shares of TCS ended over a percent lower on January 10 after the Tata group company's December quarter results failed to cheer investors. The stock dipped 1.01 percent to settle at Rs 3,286.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it had fallen 2.67 percent to Rs 3,231 but managed to regain some of the lost ground.

DGCA issues show-cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers

A day after a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi took off leaving behind 55 passengers, the budget airline said on January 10 that lack of communication, coordination, reconciliation, and confirmation resulted in a highly avoidable situation.

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation; cap fiscal gap at 5.9%: Report

The Budget 2023 is likely to meet the targeted 6.4 percent fiscal deficit and pencil in for a 50 bps reduction in the same for the next fiscal, according to a foreign brokerage report.

Copper, zinc prices on a tear on China reopen, brace for volatility as well

These trends can be attributed to a number of factors, including China's move away from its Zero Covid policy and an increase in demand for these metals in the industrial and construction sectors.